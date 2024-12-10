Niagara Police say a taxi scam has moved its way into the Welland, and Pelham area.

The crime was first reported in the St. Catharines area back in September and involves a victim being approached by a man and a woman.

The woman says she is unable to pay her cab fare since the driver only takes payment by card.

The woman has cash in her hand and offers it to the victim, asking them to use their debit or credit card, saying she doesn't have one.

The victim then puts in their card, and PIN number, and is then distracted by the woman as the man switches out the card for a fake one.

A running vehicle is usually seen nearby making the victim believe the story further.

In the St. Catharines incidents, a pizza delivery driver similar scenario was used.

The suspects then make unauthorized withdrawals from the victim’s account.

In the latest case, the female suspect is described as white, 20-25 years old, 5’2”, with a medium build, long dark hair, and she was wearing a puffy winter coat.

The male suspect is described as having a brown skin colour, 25-30 years old, with a very thin build, and wearing a blue t-shirt.

The vehicle is a four-door sedan, possibly grey or silver in colour with a blue light on the roof, resembling a taxi or cab.

If anyone has any information please contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009106.

"The Niagara Regional Police Service would like to remind the public to exercise caution when providing assistance or sharing personal information with strangers. Be aware of potential scams, especially when it involves banking details or financial transactions."