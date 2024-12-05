Wainfleet and Port Colborne are not amalgamating fire services.

Port Colborne City officials say after a careful review of their needs, city staff and Council have determined they will not move forward on sharing services with the Township of Wainfleet.

The city has announced that former St. Catharines Fire Chief Dave Wood will become Port Colborne's new interim Fire Chief.

Officials are thanking former Chief, Morgan Alcock and Deputy Chief Shawn Shutten, for their time with the city.

Chief Wood starts his new role Thursday, December 12, 2024.