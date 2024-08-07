Bock University is celebrating 60 years by bringing the community together.

The anniversary celebration kicks off with an event to enourage a walk down memory lane.

The Skyline Celebration will take place on September 21st from 6pm to 11pm on the Podium - the outdoor rooftop space surrounding Arthur Schmon Tower.

The night will feature local food and wine as well as live entertainment, including headlining act The Figure Four.

It will also feature archives of Brock University's history.

“There’s no better way for Brock to mark the start of its 60th anniversary than welcoming our alumni and the community back to campus for an unforgettable evening under the stars,” says Lesley Rigg, President and Vice-Chancellor. “This milestone moment is about reflecting on all that we’ve accomplished as an institution since 1964 while also celebrating all that’s possible as Brock enters its next 60 years.

Early bird tickets for the Skyline Celebration are on sale for $60 until Monday, August 12th.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Skyline Celebration website.