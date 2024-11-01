The City of Welland says a new medical clinic is getting ready to open, bringing three additional family doctors to the area.

Phoenix Medical Clinic, located at 453 Thorold Road, will open next week, with a grand opening ceremony set for next Thursday.

Joining the clinic are Drs. Aditya Nautiyal, Emeka Nzenwata, and Donald Oboh, who recently relocated from the United Kingdom.

City officials say their arrival is a significant step in providing more comprehensive care options to Welland residents, helping reduce wait times and improving overall access to essential healthcare services.

“The arrival of Drs. Nautiyal, Nzenwata, and Oboh is a tremendous boost for our community’s healthcare system,” said Dr. Oscar Iwudibia, medical director for Phoenix Medical Clinic. “With the addition of these dedicated doctors, we are poised to serve more families and provide timely, quality care to those who need it. We look forward to making a meaningful impact in the lives of Welland’s residents.”

The City of Welland has been actively working with healthcare providers to address physician shortages in the area.

The clinic is accepting new patients. Click here to find out more.

The clinic will open November 4, and a grand opening event is scheduled for November 7 at 11:30 a.m., where the public can meet the clinic’s team and tour the new facility.