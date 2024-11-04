A by-election is being held in West Lincoln today to fill a seat on council.

Residents are voting on who they want to represent Ward 3 in Smithville.

Voting is open at the West Lincoln Community Centre, 177 West Street, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Unofficial results will be posted on the Township of West Lincoln Facebook and X pages @TWPWestLincoln after 8 p.m.

Official results will be published on November 5 after they are certified by the Clerk.

The winner will replace Councillor Terry Bell, who has been unable to attend to his council duties due to health issues.

The five candidates are Stefanie Bonazza, Heather Gill, Doug Joyner, Gord MacCharles and Greg Maychak.