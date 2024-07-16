Welland is getting set to host three national flatwater events this year.

The city welcoming the Can American Club Crew Championships, the Canoe Kayak Canada Sprint National Championships, and the Rowing Canada Aviron National Rowing Championships between July and October.



The events will be held at the Welland International Flatwater Centre.



The Can American Club Crew Championships is a dragon boat racing event taking place between July 25 to 28.



From August 20 to 24, the Canoe Kayak Canada Sprint National Championships hit the water.



And the Rowing Canada Aviron National Rowing Championships are set for October 11 to 13.

For more information visit https://www.welland.ca/wifc/index.asp