West Lincoln is hosting its second and final round of public meetings looking into the possibility of backyard chickens.



A meeting will be held October 15th at 6:30 p.m. to allow the public to comment on a proposed new by-law and proposed amendments to the animal control by-law.



The township has been looking into the idea for a year now, launching public meetings and an online survey.



The proposed new by-law states that up to four chickens will be allowed on Agricultural, Rural Residential, and Residential Low Density properties that are at least 1.2 acres.



Residential properties such as townhouses and apartments are not allowed to have chickens, and no roosters would be allowed.



Click here to find ways to comment, and to see the new proposed by-law.