Flooding and power outages reported in Niagara-on-the-Lake following a torrential downpour earlier today.



Niagara-on-the-Lake Hydro says the reason for the outage is a loss of supply on its transmission line due to flooding elsewhere in the province.



Officials say one line is active and crews are working to divert the power from the main feeder.

Meantime, town officials say they experienced extensive flooding that has impacted municipal infrastructure, private homes, and public properties.

Residents being asked to clear debris from catch basins, gutters, and downspouts and to ensure sump pumps are functioning correctly and discharging water away from properties.

"Thank you to residents for your proactive efforts before the extreme rainfall," said Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa.

"Please continue these efforts and ensure proper drainage around your homes while staying informed about extreme weather events. I would like to commend our Roads Division and other supportive teams for their hard work. The Roads team of 10 employees manages over 260 kilometres of center-lane municipal roads and infrastructure. Despite the Roads Staff’s small size in numbers, they are fully committed to ensuring the safety and maintenance of our roads and related systems during flooding events.”

Over the next several weeks, staff will be looking at the reasons behind the flooding and look at ways to prevent it in the future.

The Town encourages residents who experience flooding-related issues to submit an online service request on the Town’s website.