A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for the north end of the region, including St. Catharines, Lincoln and Grimsby.

Environment Canada says residents may experience reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 5 to 10 cm is expected.

"A band of lake effect snow is forecast to move northward to reach the area by this morning. The lake effect snow will move out of the area from west to east this afternoon."

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.