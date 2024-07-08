Niagara is preparing to host the 2024 World Rowing Championships in St. Catharines next month.



The event will take place along the Royal Canadian Henley Rowing Course from August 18th to the 25th.



The city of St. Catharines says the Martindale Pond Pedestrian Bridge, connecting Jaycee Gardens Park to Rennie Park Peninsula, will be closed to the public during the event.

Only people with valid World Rowing tickets will be permitted access to walk across the bridge.

"The closure of the bridge to valid ticket holders only is a crucial measure to ensure the safety and security of all attendees. The City of St. Catharines urges residents and visitors to plan ahead by using alternative parking or taking public transit."

The city is offering free shuttle service for residents with or without passes to the event.

The 2024 World Rowing Championships will feature top rowing athletes from around the world competing along the historic Henley Rowing Course.